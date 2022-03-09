Apple, please, fix the Magic Mouse

This is a real situation. A few minutes before the event begins peek performance from Apple, the mouse I use for work ran out of battery. Luckily, that didn’t become a problem because the MX Master 3 (on sale at Amazon) has a USB-C port in a convenient spot, so I was able to continue using it while charging. However, I couldn’t help but wonder what would have happened if, instead of at the office table where I have my Logitech peripheral, I had been at home with the Magic Mouse on my desk.

The current Magic Mouse, let’s remember, it is recharged through a Lightning port located at the bottom of it. I mean: all wrong. First of all, it has a proprietary port that, although not exactly unknown thanks to the iPhone, goes against the entire industry and even Apple’s own computers, which years ago turned to USB-C. And second, if you need to recharge the mouse urgently, you have to turn it upside down to access the port, which means you can’t use it for a few minutes.

I have to clarify that Neither of these two problems represents a major problem on a day-to-day basis. The autonomy of the Magic Mouse is quite loose so as not to have to worry about charging it for weeks. In addition, after a few minutes connected to the current, you can recover a large enough percentage to work for several hours with it. And I think there is no better proof of confidence in what I say than having bought one months ago to have it personally at home.

Apple has had several occasions to redesign the Magic Mouse

What surprises me is that Apple, at this point, not only has not sought a solution to these problems, but also launches new versions of it –in different colors– without solving these shortcomings of its product. We saw it a year ago with the 24-inch iMac – which was accompanied by new Magic Mouse in different colors – and, yesterday, also with the Mac Studio – which was accompanied by a new Magic Mouse in black.

The Magic Mouse in its current form was released about six years ago. And even then it raised controversy over the location of its port and the use of Lightning instead of USB-C. It was a time when Apple made design prevail a little ahead of functionality – see the MacBook Pro, which dispensed with all kinds of ports in favor of USB-C and raised controversy among professionals or the incessant search for thinness –.

Fortunately, the Cupertino company has been correcting these controversial decisions over time. The MacBook Pro has brought back those ports so demanded by professionals; Mac Studio is also packed with connectors; The iPhone gained a few millimeters in thickness to mount larger batteries; etc. However, the aforementioned Magic Mouse has not had the same luck, being one of those redoubts that Apple, for some reason, has not yet wanted to change.

And it’s a shame, because, despite the aforementioned flaws, this is still the ideal mouse for macOS. No other integrates as well with the operating system or allows gestures as naturally as Magic Mouse. The only thing we want is that, in those sporadic but critical situations – like the one that happened yesterday before the event –, we don’t have to overcome a clearly avoidable obstacle.



