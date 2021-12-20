Apple postpones the discussion on leaflets. First the innovative AR VR viewers

The leaflets and the challenge to Samsung on another territory, similar but not the same and for now too congenial to South Koreans, can wait. Foldables for Apple are not yet a priority, unlike the many talked about viewers, devices capable of combining augmented reality and virtual reality functionality in the gaming world.

The Apple headset device, which should offer both AR and VR features with related applications for games, media and communication, could be in the hands of device enthusiasts with the most famous bitten apple in the world, even by 2022. At least according to the new reports and net of an exact, official, still missing date.

Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed that Apple’s headset is well on its way to launch, hypothetically imagined for the fourth quarter of 2022. The analyst has therefore retraced his steps, given that he had previously thought about the second quarter of 2022, but the postponement seems necessary, due to a series of delays in the start of production of mass. So much so.

Apple, target set for the fourth quarter of 2022

Apple, therefore, would have targeted the fourth quarter of next year, that is, in that period of time that goes from 1 October to 31 December, if everything were to be confirmed, an announcement could arrive ten months earlier. Or in an ad hoc event.

READ ALSO >>> Amazon and the problems on Android 12, the solution has arrived: the warning to users

In fact, there would also be the possibility that Apple could offer the first taste of its innovative viewers, talking about them in more detail to the next. WWDC (the Apple WorldWide Developers Conference, the traditional annual conference of those of Cupertino), scheduled for June next year, precisely with the further goal of giving developers enough time to prepare applications before the launch of Apple’s Viewers. Morgan Stanley analysts, in this regard, affirm that the project is now underway in Cupertino “approaching take-off“, Effectively mirroring the development history of the Apple Watch prior to its launch.

READ ALSO >>> OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the release of OxygenOS 12 starts again: what to know

THE Apple’s AR and VR headsets should definitely be developed with the intent to offer users a somewhat smart, somewhat minimal design with two 4K micro-LED displays, fifteen optical modules, two main processors, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, eye tracking, transparent AR mode, object tracking and gesture controls. And so on.

The exact price of the device is still unclear, but according to some reports, there is an indication that Apple’s headsets could cost around three thousand dollars to the customer. There is time, therefore, to think about the first foldable iPhone. First AR / VR, because the gaming world is constantly growing, the fertile ground for the Cupertino giant.