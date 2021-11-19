Apple prepares for the all-glass iPhone, with touch displays on all surfaces

Jony Ive has spoken several times about the idea behind a iPhone made with “a single pane of glass”, and Apple has just obtained the paternity of a patent linked to a potentially interesting design in the future. The same form factor could also be implemented on a glass Apple Watch and also on a Mac Pro with a tower chassis, although to date we don’t have many details about it.

Among the drawings shown in the documents filed by Apple, the most detailed is that ofiPhone made entirely of glass, covered with displays on all surfaces: in addition to the canonical one facing the front, we have the possibility of interacting with the two side surfaces and seeing information above and below as well. The patents describe the devices in an extremely general way, and Apple’s describes a sort of iPhone encapsulated in a glass box, whose surfaces are displays.

A patent for the iPhone with an “all around” display?

The all-glass iPhone is represented as an “electronic device that includes a six-sided glass design,” based on two distinct but connected glass elements. The first, with curved corners, covers the upper front surface and all peripheral parts, the second glass element connected to the first and includes the second main surface. The electronic device also includes touch sensors.

The patent states that this particular type of form factor could be used on “smartphones, notebooks, tablets”, while in one of the images shown by the source you can also see other interpretations relating to a clock and a desktop computer. Unfortunately these two declinations of the technology have not been described and at the moment it is not possible to know more on the basis of what is widespread.

To date we have seen different types of displays applied on smartphones, such as the approach “edge” from Samsung, which allowed the side of a curved OLED display to be used to receive notifications or execute commands. Then came the folding displays, which enabled new “book” form factors and more. Apple’s approach would take the user experience to a whole new level, although it is necessary to consider whether all of this will lead to real benefits in daily use for the end user.