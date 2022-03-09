Apple presents its original movies that will be released in 2022 and beyond

Advertising

Following the historic win at the SAG Awards for the movie “CODA,” and after receiving nominations for Oscars and the year’s top film awards for both “CODA” and the critically acclaimed “Macbeth,” Apple has offered a glimpse of its long-awaited and growing list of original movies, opening globally in theaters and on Apple TV+ over the next year.

In 2022, Apple Original Films will release new movies from today’s most recognized and award-winning storytellers and performers, including Alfonso Cuarón, Antoine Fuqua, Dakota Johnson, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Bill Murray, Russell Crowe and many more.

Cha Cha Real Smooth2022 Sundance Film Festival Audience Award Winner (Drama Category) to Premiere Worldwide on Apple TV+ June 17. On Cha Cha Real Smoothwriter-director Cooper Raiff also stars as a recent college graduate who has moved back in with his family and works as an entertainer at bat mitzvahs, who strikes up a unique friendship with a young mother, played by dakota johnson, and her teenage daughter. Other Apple Original Movies opening this summer include a documentary produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin about the career and life of the late Sidney Poitier; and luckya new animated feature film from Skydance Animation about the unluckiest girl in the world, featuring the voices of Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon, that will premiere on August 5th.

In the fall, the Apple Original Films slate will expand with the release of the feature-length documentary Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstronga definitive look at the life and legacy of jazz master and founding father, produced under Apple’s pre-emption agreement with Imagine Documentaries; Raymond & Ray, which follows stepbrothers Raymond and Ray (played by Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke), who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father; and I take care of the beer (The Greatest Beer Run Ever) by Peter Farrelly, a new dramatic comedy starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe based on the true story of John “Chickie” Donohue, who in 1968 left New York to look for his childhood friends and have a few beers with them – although now they were military and stationed in Vietnam. The documentary feature film The Sound of 007 will also have its world premiere this fall, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film franchise.

The public will also be able to enjoy the long-awaited Christmas launch the spirit of christmas (Spirited), a modern musical version of Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas tale starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. Before the end of 2022, the new film by Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith, towards freedom (emancipation), which tells the triumphant story of a man who escapes slavery, will premiere on Apple TV+.

Coming soon, the Apple Original Films feature slate will grow with the release of Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow and more, the highly anticipated film follows the serial murders of various members of the oil-rich Osage Nation, a series of brutal crimes that became known as the Reign of Terror. Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming spy thriller, Argylewith a cast that includes Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa and Ariana DeBose with John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson, will also soon join Apple’s growing lineup, like sharper, a suspenseful thriller set in New York from screenwriters Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka and starring Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton and John Lithgow; and Tetrisstarring Taron Egerton, which narrates the extraordinary origin of one of the most iconic video games in history.

As the Apple Original Films collection continues to expand, audiences can look forward to films from today’s most prolific storytellers, such as Napoleon Ridley Scott, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader opposite Vanessa Kirby as Josephine; a diptych of documentaries, entitled Number One on the Call Sheetwhich celebrate black actors and actresses in Hollywood; ghostedan elevated action-adventure romance starring Chris Evans and Anne of Arms; spellbound, from Skydance Animation, which follows a young woman who sets out to break the spell that has split her kingdom in two; and The Beanie Bubbleinspired by the story behind one of the biggest speculative crazes in US history, set in the 1990s and starring Elizabeth Banks, Zach Galifianakis, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Apple Original Films is also developing other projects that have generated great interest, including bad-blood Adam McKay, about the rise and fall of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, with Jennifer Lawrence producing and playing Holmes; the movie girlfriendproduced by and starring Scarlett Johansson; snowblind, with Jake Gyllenhaal as the protagonist; a new Sue Mengers biopic starring Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence; Dolly, a new feature film written by Oscar nominee Vanessa Taylor and Drew Pearce, starring fellow Oscar nominee Florence Pugh as the lead; an adaptation of Judy Heumann’s autobiographical bestseller, Siân Heder’s “Being Heumann”; an Audrey Hepburn biopic; and a thriller with George Clooney and Brad Pitt, written and directed by Jon Watts, about two lonely hustlers who are assigned the same job.

In its mission to deliver a curated list of quality stories, Apple has struck general feature film deals with award-winning studios and production companies Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions, Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Richard Plepler’s Eden Productions, Siân Heder, Tracy Oliver, A24, Imagine Entertainment, Skydance Animation and Skydance Media, ensuring a continuous release of new films for years to come.

The pace of Apple Original Films continues to grow since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago. Siân Heder’s acclaimed film CODA has already made history as the most awarded film in the history of the Sundance Film Festival, as well as becoming the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to win a SAG Award in the Ensemble category. Less than two years after its launch, Apple TV+ also won the Emmy Award for Best Documentary Documentary for Boys State. Apple Original Films has released blockbuster movies, including Tom Hanks’ worldwide hit, the Oscar-nominated Greyhound: Enemies Under the Seaas well as Hanks’ next project, finchwhich set audience records and debuted as the #1 movie on Apple TV+ with its premiere last year.

To date, Apple shows and movies have received 213 awards and 950 nominations, including Oscars, SAG, Critics Choice, NAACP Image, Emmy and more.

