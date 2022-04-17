Apple publishes the winning photos of its challenge with the iPhone’s macro camera

Share

Apple rewards the best photos taken with the iPhone 13!

Every year Apple focuses on enhancing the camera of each new generation of iPhone and users do not go unnoticed by this dedication. Thus, and thanks to this mutual interest, for one of the favorite components of the iPhone, the company has already made it a tradition to launch activities grouped within the “Shot on iPhone” project. During the first quarter of this year, Apple has launched a photography contest with the iPhone’s macro camera that already has its first winners.

The challenge proposed the choice of ten photos taken with the macro function of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max they won Apple’s latest “Shot on iPhone” contest. Of the thousands of contestants who submitted their images from the end of January 2022 to the closing date of February 16, 2022, an international panel of judges has been in charge of choosing ten winners.

The best macro photos ever taken on an iPhone

The finalists come from Argentina, China, Hungary, India, Italy, Spain, Thailand and the United States. This last country has added four images captured by photographers from New Jersey, New York City, San Francisco and Boston.

Unlike previous editions, this time the judges have included comments on the highlights of the chosen photographs, as we share below.

Abhik Mondal’s “volcanic lava” of New Jersey is a macro shot of a bouquet of flowersbought at the photographer’s local supermarket.

“Flower and flora photography is the bread and butter of macro photography, and Abhik Mondal’s sunflower is a wonderful display of the power of the iPhone,” said Judge Billy Sorrentino. “The petals lead the viewer into the kaleidoscopic disc of flowers and seeds. Contrast, texture and clever framing make this a winner.”

“This image is a state of mind,” Judge Pamela Chen said. “Practically you can feel the brisk winter wind that swept away these snowflakeswell seen in its most candid and immaculate beauty”.

“Honeycomb,” by New York City photographer Tom Reeves, it’s a macro shot of snowflakes on your pup’s fur during a walk.

The image was taken by Trevor Collins of Boston, at the photographer’s desk while the sun was shining directly behind a plant.

“Who knew that an ordinary blade could be so intricate?” Anand Varma said. “It’s remarkable how a simple backlight can reveal this hidden world of structure and connection that might otherwise go unnoticed.”

“Strawberry in Soda” by San Francisco photographer Ashley Lee was praised for the way she used macro photography to bring the subject to life.

“This photo takes my breath away at first sight,” Judge Kaiann Drance said. “The clarity with the movement and the brightness of the strawberry really come across in a delicious way.”

“When we use the macro function, the tiny world is magnified and this is a perfect example of that,” Judge Yik Keat Lee said. “To be honest, I don’t even know what exactly this substance is, but the fact that there is symmetry in chaos, along with multiple vibrant colorsmakes it super intriguing.”

The substance is “Sea Glass”, made on the Argentine coast by photographer Guido Cassanelli.

The Italian Marco Colletta called this image of a flower “The Cave”, because the “intense shadows” and the “enveloping shape of the petals” they reminded him of a deep cave.

“The rich textures and colors in this image make it stand out, and the soft focus of the foreground is a wonderful compositional element that draws the viewer in,” said Della Huff.

“This image is so perfect that it looks like an illustration”Apeksha Maker said. “The iPhone does a fantastic job of focusing on such fine details, with almost no definitive background.”

“Art in Nature”, by photographer Prajwal Chougule in India, is a macro photograph of a spider web with dew drops.

“The drop of water in the center is an obvious focal point,” said Peter McKinnon, “however, I really like how clean the edges of the plant seem to be.”

Photographer Daniel Olah took the photo, “A Drop of Freedom,” in Budapest, Hungary.

Captured by photographer Jirasak Panpiansin, “Hidden Gem” is a “bright liquid jewel” after a tropical storm.

“I love the varied light in this image that illuminates the texture of the leaf’s surface,” says Anand Varma, “while at the same time revealing its internal structure.”

“This photo is nothing less than a painting,” said Apeksha Maker. “What instantly strikes me is the iPhone’s high dynamic range that smoothly evens out hard and soft light.”

“The Final Bloom”, by photographer Hojisan in Chongqing, China, capture the scene moments before a breeze blows away the petals.

As announced by Apple in a publication within its online site, Winners’ photos will be displayed on billboards, in the Apple Store and online. Apple confirms that the winners will be paid “an unspecified license fee for the use of their work.”

