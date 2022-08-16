Apple puts the Beats Fit Pro on sale with Kim Kardashian colors
As expected, Apple is releasing the Kim Kardashian Edition of the Beats Fit Pro today, which consists of three new colorways. It is a collaboration between the manufacturer and the media personality.
Launch of the Kim K edition of the Beats Fit Pro
The special edition Kim K Beats Fit Pro will be available in three colorways: moon, dune and earth. The headphones themselves are strictly identical to those already available on the market, the technical characteristics do not change. The price is 229.95 euros. Delivery for an order placed today will be on August 18.
Note that the purchase is possible on the Apple Store online and in physical Apple Stores. However, it will be limited availability in physical stores. In France, it will only be at the Apple Store on the Champs-Élysées.
Here are the highlights of the Beats Fit Pro according to Apple:
- Soft, snug fit earloops for all-day fit and comfort
- Custom Acoustic Platform for Powerful, Balanced Sound
- Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking puts you at the center of your music, movies and gaming experience
- Active Noise Cancellation dynamically adapts to your surroundings to block out outside noise
- Enabling Transparency mode to listen to surrounding sounds
- Equipped with the Apple H1 chip to allow automatic switching between your devices and benefit from audio sharing and “Hey Siri” functionalities
- Water and sweat resistant headphones (IPX4 rated)
- Up to 6 hours of playtime (24 hours total with charging case)
- Two beamforming mics for high-quality calls and voice assistant interaction
- Industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth technology for greater range and less risk of connection loss
- The Find My feature in iOS detects your headphones if they are lost
- Android compatibility right out of the box. With the Beats app for Android, get advanced features like one-tap pairing, dedicated controls, and the ability to perform a Fit Test
- Matching compact charging case, with charging via USB-C