Apple puts the Beats Fit Pro on sale with Kim Kardashian colors

As expected, Apple is releasing the Kim Kardashian Edition of the Beats Fit Pro today, which consists of three new colorways. It is a collaboration between the manufacturer and the media personality.

Launch of the Kim K edition of the Beats Fit Pro

The special edition Kim K Beats Fit Pro will be available in three colorways: moon, dune and earth. The headphones themselves are strictly identical to those already available on the market, the technical characteristics do not change. The price is 229.95 euros. Delivery for an order placed today will be on August 18.

Note that the purchase is possible on the Apple Store online and in physical Apple Stores. However, it will be limited availability in physical stores. In France, it will only be at the Apple Store on the Champs-Élysées.

Here are the highlights of the Beats Fit Pro according to Apple: