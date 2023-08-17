Apple rankings: 10 most listened to songs in the United States

These are the 10 titles all users are looking for in Apple. (infobay)

Music offerings have never been so wide As we head into the new millennium, it is easy for more than one person to feel out of date, however, with the emergence of platforms such as Apple, it has become easier to keep up with the most popular of the moment.

And the thing is that Apple has provided its users with playlists where they can check out the news and topics that are captivating the American public.

1. Rich Man North of Richmond

2. Fukumin

Sugarcane

fukumin De Gunna remains in second place.

3. Last Night

4. Meltdown (feat. Drake)

travis scott

If we talk about public favourites, then we must mention Travis Scott. maybe that’s why Meltdown (feat. Drake) Straight debut in the ranking in fourth place.

5. I know?

6. Telekinesis (feat. SZA & Future)

travis scott

latest from travis scott, Telekinesis (feat. SZA & Future), directly enters the list of favorites at number six. Will it reach the coveted number one spot in the priorities?

7. Kelowna

8. Thinking Of Me

morgan wallen

Morgan Wallen’s new hit continues its unstoppable rise up the charts. Currently, it is at 8th position, up from 10th position yesterday.

9. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

lil durk

All My Life (feat. J. Cole) Lil Durk has earned himself a place among the favorites of all time. For this reason it remains at the ninth position.

10. Paint the Town Red

*Some data may not be available as the platform does not provide it.

With its services, Apple is looking to dominate the streaming war as well. (Reuters/Mike Sager)

Apple Inc. is an American company that manufactures electronic equipment, software and also provides multimedia services through its various streaming platforms. This is a company that has been considered one of the most attractive and valuable in the world for many years.

one of its services apple musicwhich allows its over 430 million users to access over 100 million songs, 30 thousand playlists and various podcasts. Like its peers like Spotify, it allows you to download songs and listen to them offline.

With regard to its main advantages or disadvantages compared to its biggest competitor, one of the most important differences is sound quality, because while in Spotify the maximum quality is 320Kbps, in manzenita’s company it is 24bits / 192kHz; At minimum Apple can reach 256Kbps.

Another advantage of Apple is that it has a wider catalog than its competitors, in addition to the fact that you can access the Manzanita service. live radio and Apple-exclusive digital stations from around the world.

Among other features that it provides to the users is Apple Music Sing top charts to see the ranking of the most listened songs in different cities around the world; and the ability to listen to music with the other person using SharePlay during a video call.

Some artists also provide exclusive videos, audios, interviews or mini-documentaries on the platform.

