Apple ready to produce an F1 movie with Brad Pitt

According to some rumors circulated in the American press, Apple Original Film is in exclusive negotiations to conclude an agreement for the making of a film on Formula 1. Among the protagonists of the film there will be Brad Pitt who will play the role of a veteran of the racing who returns to the track after his farewell to mentor a young star.

According to rumors, Apple’s rivals for this project were Amazon, Disney, Netflix, MGM, Paramount, Sony and Universal.

Apple has already signed Pitt for a package of films that will see him star opposite George Clooney in Jon Watts’ upcoming thriller.

At the head of the project of the film set in Formula 1 is the legendary producer of Top Gun, Jerry Bruckheimer, while the director will be Joseph Kosinski, already known for Top Gun, and the screenwriter Ehren Kruger. Bruckheimer’s latest car-themed film was Days of Thunder, the NASCAR blockbuster starring Tom Cruise.

Brad Pitt has always been a huge motorsport fan and previously took part in a Kosinski project for a film based on the life of Carrol Shelby titled “Go like Hell” which failed to come true and then morphed into the hugely popular Ford vs Ferrari starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

The estimated budget for this realization should be between 130 and 140 million dollars and a role could be reserved for Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion has already had a cameo in Zoolander 2 and in a 2019 interview with ESPN he claimed to have been contacted to appear in the Top Gun sequel and to have auditioned for a Hollywood movie.

After the controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton has slipped off the scene and social media. His latest appearances were on the occasion of Sir’s nomination at Windsor Castle and the celebration at Brackley’s headquarters for his eighth Mercedes title, as he declined to attend the FIA ​​year-end Gala.