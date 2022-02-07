Apple ready to renew the ” base ” MacBook Pro with the new M2 chip. The news

Apple ready to bring the new M2 chip to market. The evolution of the current Silicon M1 is capable of renewing the offer of the MacBook Pro ” base ” since in all likelihood it will be here that the company will insert it together with Mac Mini and who knows if also MacBook Air. The idea, according to the usual Gurman, is to bring new products by the middle of the year with the introduction of the new chipset capable of replacing the current M1 with new hardware that is even more powerful and who knows, maybe even less energy-intensive, what which, however, has already allowed the current MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to outclass the competition.

Apple Silicon M2 on MacBook Pros: this is what it will look like

After releasing the Most powerful MacBook Pro ever in October, Apple now plans to unveil an entry level MacBook Pro to replace the current M1 model launched in November 2020. To differentiate this “ old ” MacBook Pro from the Mac M1 Pro and M1 Max, Gurman expects Apple to offer a product with a less performing display of the 14 and 16 inch models, a M2 processor new generation evolution of M1 and not of M1 Pro and M1 Max and still some downgrades on the storage space side. this MacBook Pro may also lose the Touch Barputting an end once and for all to this accessory that has caused so much discussion in the past but which has also given a new way to use the keyboard.

As Gurman notes, this Mac is likely to keep an LCD screen, which means no miniLEDs or ProMotion clearly to keep the price in line with the current one and differentiate the catalog with the current line of more powerful MacBook Pros. Air, on the other hand, may have a miniLED display, but not ProMotion, allowing users to take a big leap forward in using this one of their favorite Macs.

Last but not least, not only the entry level MacBook Pro will be updated with the M2 chipbut even the 24-inch iMaca Entry-level Mac Mini and the aforementioned MacBook Air renewed, whose launch expected by the middle of this 202, which therefore promises to be decidedly interesting for Apple.