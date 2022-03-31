Apple releases iOS 15.4.1 with bug fixes and security improvements

iOS 15.4.1 is now available for all iPhone users, an update that fixes some bugs found.

Apple just released iOS 15.4.1 for all iPhone users, and iPadOS 15.4.1 for iPad users, a minor update to iOS 15.4, one of the most recent releases in recent memory. Being a small update, the company has only indicated that it has fixed bugs and fixed some discovered security issues.

The truth is iOS 15 is already reaching the end of its life and in just a few months Apple will present iOS 16, so it is normal that the news is less and less. Between the news available in iOS 15.4 Highlights include the new option to unlock the iPhone with Face ID and mask without the need for Apple Watch, the 37 new emojis available and the new Tap to Pay function

What’s new in iOS 15.4.1

Apple has indicated in the release notes that this update fixes the following iPhone and iPad bugs:

The battery drained faster than expected after updating to iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4.

than expected after updating to iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. The braille devices they could become unresponsive when browsing text or displaying a prompt.

they could become unresponsive when browsing text or displaying a prompt. The “Made for iPhone” hearing aids could lose connection with some third-party apps.

How to install iOS 15.4.1 and compatible devices

To update to this new version of iOS 15 you just have to go to Settings > General > Software Update, wait a few minutes for it to download and then you can install it on your device. You can also log in to your Mac or Windows computer and from Finder or iTunes install the update.

As for the compatible iPhone and iPad, this is the complete list:

iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13.

iPhone 13mini.

iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone XS.

iPhone XS Max.

iPhone XR.

iPhone X

iPhone 8.

iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone 7.

iPhone 7 Plus.

iPhone 6s.

iPhone 6sPlus

iPhone SE (first generation).

iPhone SE (2nd generation).

iPhone SE (3rd generation).

iPod touch (7th generation).

All 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

iPad Pro 9.7, 10.5 and 11 inches.

iPad Air 2

iPad Air 3.

iPad Air 4.

iPad5 (2017)

iPad 6 (2018).

iPad 7 (2019).

iPad 8 (2020).

ipad mini 4

iPad mini 5.

