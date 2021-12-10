Apple releases new firmware for AirPods and MagSafe charger

Apple has released several updates for some of its accessories. We are talking about the AirPods range and the MagSafe charger, which officially receive a new firmware update.

As for the AirPods range, the new one is now officially available firmware 4.2 (build 4C165) for all models currently in the catalog. At the moment we have no information about the news of this new update, however we remind you as always that there is no method to manually force the update. However, you can check the installed firmware by opening the Settings app and going to the Bluetooth menu; once your AirPods are connected, you can press the i button to view the installed firmware.

Apple also released the new firmware 10M229 for the MagSafe charger, presented in 2020 with the iPhone 12 line. Again, Apple has not released details regarding the content of this update and there is no method to install it manually. However, there is also in this case a way to check the current firmware; you have to connect the charger to your iPhone and go to the Settings app. From here, enter General and then Info, and then scroll down to find the submenu dedicated to the MagSafe charger.

