Apple releases the Release Candidate of iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3 and tvOS 15.2

A few minutes ago, Apple started releasing the Release Candidate of iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3 and tvOS 15.2 for developers only.

The Release Candidate versions are in fact the versions that precede the official release for everyone. As always, these new versions are currently available only for developers enrolled in the Apple Developer Program, who can download the update directly from their device if they have installed the appropriate beta profile.

One of the most important features of iOS 15.2 is Privacy Report app, also known as the App Privacy Report. With this new feature, users can read detailed information on how often apps access sensitive data such as location, contacts and photos. Once this function is activated, Apple will show the data of the last seven days for each app, with dedicated sections to facilitate consultation. In the section Data and Sensors, there will be the list of apps that they have had access to sensors and other data via privacy permissions.

Also, there is the introduction of the plan Apple Music Voice Plan, which will make it possible to use the musical service and at a reduced price, as long as you use it exclusively via Siri.

IOS 15.2 changelog

Apple Music Voice Plan

Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription level that gives you access to all songs, playlists and stations in Apple Music using Siri.

Siri suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes.

“Play Again” gives you access to a list of your recently played music

Privacy

The app privacy report in Settings lets you see how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts, and more in the past seven days, as well as their network activity.

Messages

The communication security setting gives parents the ability to turn on alerts when children receive or send photos that contain nudity

Safety Notices contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity

Siri and Search

Extensive help in Siri, Spotlight and Safari to help children and parents stay safe online and get help in unsafe situations

Apple ID

Digital Inheritance allows you to designate certain contacts as heirs, so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of death

Room

Introduced switch for macro photos to switch to Ultra Wide lens to capture macro photos and videos – can be enabled in Settings on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

TV app

The Store tab allows you to browse, buy and rent movies and TV shows in one place

CarPlay

Improved the city map in Apple Maps with road details such as turning lanes, bike lanes, and crosswalks for supported cities.

At the moment we do not know the official release dates of the new releases. However, it is likely that the wait is now a matter of a few days.

News