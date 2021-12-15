Apple releases Tracker Detect, to prevent Android users from being tracked by AirTags and the like

Apple has just released Tracker Detect on the Google Play Store. The app designed to allow Android users to locate AirTags in the vicinity that do not belong to the owner and which could therefore be “suspicious”, for example used to track their movements.

According to Apple’s description, Tracker Detect detects network-compatible item trackers “Where” (Find My in English) that are not linked to the owner’s account. The app can therefore check for the presence of unrelated trackers both Apple proprietary, such as AirTags, and third parties, as long as they are compatible with Apple’s technology.

The application was designed based on concerns that arose following the launch of AirTags, with some experts reporting the Ability to use Apple trackers maliciously, for example to monitor the movements of people. With the app, the user can in fact perform a scan of the surrounding environment at any time if he deems it possible that someone is using an AirTag or similar to keep track of their position over time.

The release of the Android app was almost a must for Apple. On the iPhone, in fact, the Apple had introduced several security features, including a warning that guaranteed users to know if an unknown AirTag was following them. On Android, Apple has no control, and until now, users have been left unprotected.

The new app can alert users when a foreign AirTag is detected for more than 10 minutes, and then sound it to allow the user to detect its location. Once found, Apple provides the information necessary for its deactivation by removing its internal battery.

