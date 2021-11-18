Apple Revolution: It will teach users how to repair iPhones and Macs at home with original parts

For years, associations have been fighting to guarantee users the Right to Repair, and Apple has repeatedly been accused of wanting to use assistance as a means to increase turnover by forcing users to go to authorized service centers.

If there has been a small opening in recent years with the arrival of Independent Repair Providers, today comes what can be considered a real revolution.

With the Self Service Repair program, Apple will enable customers who feel capable of make a repair to access original Apple parts and tools.

Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US as well it will be extended to other countries in the course of 2022, the time needed to locate guides and service, and will initially be available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, with the intention of expanding it to Macs with an M1 processor. “Users are now added to the 5000 Apple Authorized Service Centers and 2800 companies that are part of the Independent Repair Providers program”Writes Apple.

In a start-up phase, the ground will be prepared for the replacement of those elements that often require assistance: the display, if the phone falls is the first thing that breaks, the battery and the cameras of the iPhone. The ability to make other repairs will be available later in the next year.

How will it work? Apple will first ask you to consult the repair manual which will then be made public, and once this is done you will be able to place an order for the original parts and necessary tools through the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. There is also the recycling component: whoever returns the damaged part (which Apple will recycle) will receive a credit to spend on the next purchase of new products.

The Self Service Repair Online Store will initially offer over 200 single original parts and tools to complete the most common repairs for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, as well as screwdrivers, glues, gaskets.

The Self Service Repair service is obviously meant for people who have the skills and experience required to repair electronic devices, but in many cases it may not be that complex. Obviously these are works done on products that are not under warranty and for which there is no warranty on the repair: no one can guarantee that an iPhone 13 with the screen changed at home will still be waterproof, even if it should be with a repair done. perfectly done.

Apple’s is a great challenge, and it will be interesting to understand in the coming months if the intentions are really good: to date we do not know, for example, how much spare parts cost.

In doing so, Apple also locks in “DIY” assistance: if tomorrow only original Apple screens worked with an iPhone, no one could say anything, also because both service centers and users will be able to buy those screens and would have instructions to replace them.

In short, Apple kills two birds with one stone: on the one hand it settles itself with the right to repair, which in this way is guaranteed to everyone, on the other it has found a way to push towards the certified original spare part.