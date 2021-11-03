Apple “sacrifices” iPad to concentrate all production on the iPhone 13

The semiconductor crisis persists and not even Apple is immune. According to what was written by Nikkei Asia, in fact, the Californian company would have already significantly cut the production of iPad to give top priority to the iPhone 13.

In fact, the report of the Asian site speaks of over 50% fewer iPads produced in the past two months, with a strategy aimed at allocating most of the components to the production of the new iPhone 13.

Apple, still a record quarterly report. But the semiconductor crisis cost her $ 6 billion in revenues

As can be seen from the data of the last quarterly published a few days ago, iPhone continues to represent the most profitable sector for Apple.

In the last fiscal year iPhone sales have brought Apple revenues of just over $ 190 billion, and it seems to be perfectly logical to choose to favor the production of the iPhone 13, also in view of the holiday season.

Giving priority to iPhones by sacrificing iPad production is also not new to Apple. Already in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic linked to COVID-19, iPad production was overshadowed to favor the arrival of the iPhone 12 on the market.

In practical terms, the delay for delivery of a reserved iPad could be up to six weeks, especially in China. As for Europe, the biggest difficulties should be found on models with 256GB of storage space which, ordered in these hours, should not arrive before mid-December. Delivery of the iPad Mini should also be postponed to December.

While there will be fewer iPads on sale, sales of Android tablets are not expected to increase

As for the impact on the market, the foreseeable difficulties in grabbing an iPad however, there should not be an increase in sales of Android tablets.

In the words of Brady Wang, an analyst at Counterpoint Research, “few users will turn to Android tablets, they will simply wait a little longer for their iPad. It is much easier for a user to switch to an Android smartphone if they have difficulty buying a new iPhone“.

If the lack of iPad should therefore not take off the sales of Android tablets, it will however leave a hole in Apple’s finances: the financial director Luca Maestri has already declared, on the sidelines of a meeting a few days ago, that iPad revenue for the October-December quarter is set to decline.