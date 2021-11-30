Apple, Samsung and Google abandon those who brought them to success

Qualcomm, a famous semiconductor company that produces most of the SoCs for Android smartphones (and not only), has carved out a large slice of the market over time and is currently considered one of the reference players in this sector.

Apple, Samsung And Google they have been collaborating for years but slowly the plans are changing and all 3 Big companies have decided to ease the dependence they have on the American chip manufacturer. Each is convinced to do better with their proposals and are also convinced to increase the synergy between hardware and software even more.

Apple refers to Qualcomm for i 5G modem of its iPhones, it has used them in both the current and the last generation. However, it is now clear that starting from 2023 it will choose other solutions for its iOS-based devices, probably an internal production. Here the American chipmaker confirms, the supply will drop by a huge amount 80%.

Google instead chose to reduce its dependence on Qualcomm this year by relying on the new one SoC Tensor, while last year he had chosen the Snapdragon 765 for both models. Samsung is also trying to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm by relying more on chips Exynos so much so that for 2022 it intends to increase the presence of its chips on the next smartphones by 50%.

With Exynos 2100 the Korean company has done a good job and this know-how has allowed it to do better and better, so much so as to create various partnerships with external companies. One of these is the one set up with the I live X60 which is equipped withExynos 1080.

In short, a simple future does not appear for Qualcomm. Apple is a key customer and replacing it with the numbers it guaranteed won’t be easy at all.