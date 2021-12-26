Apple shared 10 tips and tricks to make the most of the iPhone
If you want to take full advantage of your iPhone, we recommend that you follow this guide shared by Apple with 10 tips and tricks
You too are in possession of a iPhone and think you know all its secrets? Maybe it isn’t. Apple has thought to come in handy especially for less experienced users, with a sort of guide in 10 points useful and interesting. 10 points that include tips and tricks, to follow to take advantage of your iPhone by 100%.
A demonstration video was also created, with clips that show in detail what actions to perform for an experience totally immersive with iPhone.
YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Apple and Disney together if Steve Jobs weren’t dead
Apple, 10 tips and tricks for iPhone owners
Below, all 10 tips and tricks provided by Apple for all users with a iPhone:
MAYBE YOU ALSO INTEREST >>> Samsung Galaxy S22, bad news for users: the launch has been postponed
- If you are using the Calculator app and enter a wrong digit, you can swipe left or right at the top of the screen to clear everything
- With iOS 15, you can add various content to a conversation in the Messages app. Just tap and hold on the desired item, and then tap “Add”
- If you want stack multiple widgets in the Home of your iPhone, just tap and hold on an empty space and then drag one widget on top of the other. But they must be the same size
- If you want add more photos to other applications, just hold down on one until you hear a tap. At this point, drag the photo to another part of the screen and then touch other photos with a second finger, so as to create a stack
- For replace the text automatically, just open the Settings, go to General and then Keyboard, where you will find Text Replacement
- If you want open the camera without unlocking your smartphone, just swipe left
- Scan a document from the Notes app is possible. Tap the camera button and select the Scan documents item
- By opening the camera app and tapping on Scan text, you can copy and paste the written text on a sheet of paper
- You can get there more quickly first photo in an album by touching the top of the screen
- If you want to access Siri Search and Suggestions from Home, just swipe down in the center of the screen