Apple shares some great photos taken with this app

Apple shares the creations of an artist with a great app that we can all download on the iPhone.

Apple loves touting its iPhone’s photo capabilities, and in this case it’s decided to go a step further. promoted to both an artist who uses the iPhone as an app Available to all users on the App Store. This app allows us to merge two or more photos with spectacular results.

The best of all is that any user can achieve similar results. You just need two good photos, and download the app recommended by Apple.

In a post on Apple’s official Instagram account, the company has shown several examples of creations that result from the union of two photographs, one main and another that acts as background. The results are simply spectacular.

Commissioned by Apple. Creating photo blends by editing on your iPhone means you can do anything you can imagine.

“These surreal collages are unique and unconventional. They encourage spontaneity and going beyond the predictable. In other art forms that I’ve explored, there was this pressure on me to do things “right.” For me, this style helps ease those expectations and allows me to be more fun and experimental in my approach. It has allowed me to be really open in my creative expression”.

#ShotoniPhone by Gaia B.

These photos have been created by the contemporary artist Gaia Barnatan, using an app that all of us can download on our iPhone. It is part of the Apple’s well-known Shot on iPhone campaignwhich in this case promotes both the artist and the Bazaart app.

With this app you can remove the background of any photo with a magic erase feature. In addition, it is possible to remove unwanted objects and people from any photo with “surgical precision” using the repair tool. Bazaart allows users to add up to 100 photo layers and 5 video layers, each layer is independently editable and all changes are reversible.

Bazaart is an award-winning app that lets you create beautiful layouts with your photos and videos. Join millions of people who create professional-looking designs every day. Get ready to boost your creativity!

Undoubtedly a great application, one of those that you should have downloaded on your iPhone if you like photography. You can download the app for free, although it has premium features that are unlocked through a subscription.

