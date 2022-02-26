Apple speaks out on the war between Ukraine and Russia

Manzana, through its CEO Tim Cookhas ruled on the beginning of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Through his Twitter account, Cook announced that Manzana will provide local humanitarian support to Ukraine.

“I am deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine. We are doing everything we can for our teams there and will support local humanitarian efforts. I think of the people who are in danger right now and I join all those who ask for peace,” he said. Cook.

Apple is in Russia, but not in Ukraine

Curiously, Manzana maintains a local in Moscow, Russia, after having problems with the local government, which has forced him to maintain dedicated personnel in his territory, in addition to pre-installing apps arranged by local ministries.

By the side of Ukraine, However, Manzana it does not maintain an official store, but it does have an office for local distributors. The company also announced that it would partner with repair shops, supplying unofficial technicians with the original parts and tools they need to repair the company’s devices.

