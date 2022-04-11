Apple starts producing iPhone 13 in India, will earn 20% more

Manzana has started assembling its devices iPhone 13 at a Foxconn plant in India. One of the main incentives for smartphone manufacturers to assemble their devices in India is saving import duties, which include a 20 percent tax. Apple is rumored to move up to 20% of its iPhone production from China to India in the near future.

Until now, Apple manufactured its iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and iPhone SE (2020) in that country, and it is estimated that it locally manufactures 70% of the phones it sells in India.

“We’re thrilled to start making iPhone 13, with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip, right here in India for our local customers.” “Apple’s expanded iPhone production capacity and aggressive retail initiatives have contributed to its aggressive growth in the high-end smartphone segment. As Apple further diversifies its manufacturing base and expand its retail footprint with Apple-owned and -operated flagship stores, it will continue to build on its strong growth momentum in India.”

via: GSMArena