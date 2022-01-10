Apple still does not want to adopt the RCS protocol for messages. For Google it is “bullying” to sell more products

In recent months, the “messaging app war” between Apple and Android / Google had only subsided, but a new, very combative tweet from the official Android Twitter account has reignited hostilities: “iMessage shouldn’t take advantage of bullying. SMS should unite us, and the solution exists. We solve the problem as one industry. ”

Android is referring Apple’s stubbornness in not embracing the RCS protocol for its iMessage messaging app, which would allow iOS and Android users to chat more easily.

RCS, what is it and why does “discrimination” exist



From the end of 2019 the Android messaging app, Google Messages, can make use of the “Chat features” – which can be activated from the application settings – which actually opens up the potential of the Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol: RCS is the evolution of SMS / MMS, allows you to create chat groups, send multimedia content and can use mobile data and Wi-Fi. It was officially adopted by the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) in 2008.

iMessage on Apple’s iOS operating systems does not use RCS, but it is based on the Apple Push Notification service (APNs) proprietary protocol.

The difference between the two protocols does not prevent Android and iOS users from participating in group messages; but in the chats started between iOS users their messages will have the bubble hosting the blue text, while participants with Android devices will have a green cloud.

Open original Source: Apple

This graphic distinction actually extends to the type of content that can be shared within the group, as Android users are hosted in an iMessage chat via simple SMS.

In turn, this distinction has created a sort of social differentiation between “green” and “blue” (ie “green” and “blue”), also considering that according to a recent research by the Piper Sandler company, 87% of American teenagers own an iPhone.

The bullying mentioned in the tweet of the Android account takes up a message on the same social network of Hiroshi Lockheimer, vice president of Android, Chrome and ChromeOS at Google, who stated: “Apple’s iMessage constraint is a documented strategy. Using social pressure and bullying as a way to sell products is unfair for a company that has humanity and equity as a central part of its marketing. Today there are standards for solving this problem. “

Lockheimer refers to the RCS protocol that Apple does not want to adopt for iMessage, although there are no technical limits that prevent it but only a company will.

Apple’s reluctance to welcome RCS, or in any case, more generally, to extend the functionality of iMessage to Android users, became evident during the process that pitted Epic Games, the producer of Fortnite, and Apple, which brought to light a correspondence between Eddie Cue, Craig Federighi and Phil Schiller: three of Apple’s most important executives.

Epic’s indictment offered some quotes, including that of Craig Federighi who said: “Bringing iMessage to Android would remove an obstacle for those considering migrating from iPhone to Android, especially younger users.. “