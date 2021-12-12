Apple, stop to iPhone and iPad: this is what we know

A shocking news comes directly from the world of electronics. Apple would stop the production of iPhone and iPad for several days, due to the shortage of components. According to the sources of Nikkei Asia (the most popular business newspaper in the continent), the problem would have occurred at the beginning of October, during the so-called Golden Week Chinese.

This is the period when the greatest factories of the sector (from the Taiwanese multinationals of microprocessors Foxconn and Pegatron, up to all the other companies with registered office in the territory of the dragon) work non-stop 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to respond to the demand from all over the world and satisfy the requests of the most illustrious international partners such as Asus.

The news from Asia and the concern around the world

The indiscretion would be the result of some statements made by a senior Apple executive. A supply chain manager he would in fact claim that this had never happened before. Given the lack of components, the factories would have decided to suspend assembly of Apple devices, avoiding paying overtime to workers on holidays.

The company of Cupertino (in Santa Clara County, in the state of California) would therefore have missed the annual goals it had set at the beginning of the year. This would have resulted in a loss in revenue of several billion dollars. The problem was highlighted by Tim Cook himself (CEO of Apple since August 24, 2011) at the end of last October.

On average, Apple produces around 200 million iPhones a year which it exports to all corners of the globe. But in the period between September and October the number would have decreased by more than 20% with respect to the plans. And this despite the “sacrifice” of iPads for the benefit of smartphones. The shared components would have been moved to the iPhone 13: this choice would have caused a collapse of the 50% of tablet production.

The crisis of microprocessors and the (forced) choice of the end of the year

But the numbers speak for themselves and, in a situation of strong emergency due to the scarcity of some components on the market, the choice would have been inevitable. An iPhone 13 Pro Max has it over 2,000 components. Supply difficulties are not limited to i chip main ones (such as the A15 Bionic SoC, RAM or 5G modem) but also those considered “secondary”, such as the chips for power management and those for wireless connectivity (WiFi and Bluetooth).

These components are present in many electronic devices produced by Apple. Not having received the required quantities (despite its greater purchasing power), the most famous multinational on the planet should have adopted a strategy of harm reduction, taking decisions (even drastic ones) to avoid a collapse on a global scale that would have had consequences that are difficult to calculate.

Components that cost even a few cents can slow down or prevent assembly and cause losses for billions of dollars. Many users who hoped to find an iPhone or iPad under the tree therefore risk having to wait until at least the second half of January 2022. Fortunately in Italy it is still possible to place the order and receive the gift before Christmas.