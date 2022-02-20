Apple stops signing iOS 15.3, what does this mean?

Apple no longer allows you to downgrade to iOS 15.3 and you can only restore or update to iOS 15.3.1.

Apple released iOS 15.3 a few weeks ago, fixing up to 10 serious security bugs, and last week a new one was released. supplemental update fixing more bugs found,iOS 15.3.1. AND Apple has decided to stop signing iOS 15.3 so it is only possible to restore to iOS 15.3.1.

The truth is iOS 15.3 focused on bug fixes and not on what’s newquite the opposite of iOS 15.4, which is already in its third beta and includes improvements such as the possibility of unlocking the iPhone with Face ID and a mask, the 37 new emojis available or the new Tap to Pay function.

What is signing an iOS version and how it can affect you

Apple is very jealous of the versions of software that can be installed on its devices and does not allow version downgrade, known as downgrade. For this reason, each operating system that is installed must be activated by means of a “signature” on Apple’s servers, if it does not receive this signature, it cannot be installed.

That is, if you have an old version of iOS 15, or even an older one, and you want to update or need to restore your iPhone, you will only be able to install iOS 15.3.1, since it is the only version that Apple signs. If you try, even manually, to install a previous version, the update will fail since when communicating with Apple’s servers it will not obtain the necessary signature to be installed on your iPhone.

When will iOS 15.4 be released for all users?

If you’re a normal user, this will not affect you too much. At the end of the day, most of us want to be on the latest version possible. But it is something that especially affects those who have the jailbreak, since if for any reason they are forced to restore their iPhone, they will have to install the latest version of iOS and they will not be able to perform the jailbreak again.

