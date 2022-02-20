Apple Store Employees Use Android Phones to Keep Unionization Plans Secret

Related news

There are not a few problems that Apple has in its hands, as is happening with AirTags, so that now the employees of its stores have to look for alternatives to being able to keep chats secret to stay organized and thus follow the trail left by the struggle and victory carried out by them in the Starbucks establishments in the United States.

Getting organized with Android phones and encrypted chats

As we know from Android Police, employees of several Apple stores in the United States are secretly organizing to form a union due to the problems related to your net salary.

Several employees of at least two Apple stores in the United States have received the support of national unions to make their presentations at the National Labor Relations Board, a independent federal agency that protects the rights of employees.

In fact, another six stores are in less advanced stages of the unionization process. The reason for this union movement is because while Apple is on par with the same hourly rates as other companies, they don’t earn as much as Apple. Inflation and house prices in the country are encouraging workers to feel that their wages are not increasing at the same rate.

Apple store in Puerta del Sol in Madrid



and this is where encrypted chats and the use of Android phones come into play as the workers themselves proclaim to remain anonymous.

One of the reasons for not using iMessage or iOS is because when using an Android phone all messages are kept on a server from another company and thus prevent them from being read in any way. Apps like Signal in these cases they take on more and more relevance.

This union struggle movement has been inspired by the victory carried out by the same Starbucks workers who started in various establishments in Buffalo and New York to expand to more than 100 locations in the country.

