Apple sued the Israeli company NSO, accusing it of providing software to spy on various iPhone users

On Tuesday, Apple sued NSO, the controversial Israeli intelligence firm that provides governments with systems to spy on the smartphone activities of terrorists and other criminals, accusing it of using Pegasus, a software that can be installed on iOS and Android devices. to spy on the activities of some of its users in the United States. Apple also announced that it will try to stop NSO from using Apple programs from now on, to avoid abuse.

Thanks to the Pegasus spyware, NSO was able to extract messages, photos and emails, record phone calls and secretly activate cameras and microphones on iOS and Android devices. That of Apple is the second cause of this type: in 2019 Facebook had sued NSO accusing it of being responsible for targeted attacks against about 1,400 WhatsApp users. In early November, the United States added NSO to its list of companies that cannot purchase technology products from US companies without government approval.