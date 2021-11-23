Apple sues Israeli company Nso that produces the “Pegasus” software capable of hacking i-phones

Apple announced that it has sued the Israeli IT group Nso that conceived the Pegasus software, capable of infiltrating all types of smartphones, including i-phones. The lawsuit initiated by the US group calls for an injunction against Nso to prevent you from using any Apple software, service or device. Pegasus would have been used in numerous attacks against journalists, human rights workers and political activists around the world and is in use by military, intelligence and law enforcement agencies around the world.

The Israeli company has always rejected the accusations but at the beginning of November the government of the United States has decided to put the company on its “black list”. A similar lawsuit, again against Nso, was initiated in 2019 by WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, according to which Nso has compromised the data of 1,400 of its users with spyware. The lawsuit is still ongoing. Apple has identified a particular attack on iPhones called Forcedentry.