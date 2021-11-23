Tech

Apple sues Israeli company Nso that produces the “Pegasus” software capable of hacking i-phones

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 25 Less than a minute

Apple announced that it has sued the Israeli IT group Nso that conceived the Pegasus software, capable of infiltrating all types of smartphones, including i-phones. The lawsuit initiated by the US group calls for an injunction against Nso to prevent you from using any Apple software, service or device. Pegasus would have been used in numerous attacks against journalists, human rights workers and political activists around the world and is in use by military, intelligence and law enforcement agencies around the world.

The Israeli company has always rejected the accusations but at the beginning of November the government of the United States has decided to put the company on its “black list”. A similar lawsuit, again against Nso, was initiated in 2019 by WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, according to which Nso has compromised the data of 1,400 of its users with spyware. The lawsuit is still ongoing. Apple has identified a particular attack on iPhones called Forcedentry.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you

In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to allow us to do this. Become a supporter too

Thanks,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Covid, 7 positive deputies: 4 cases this weekend. Fico: “Situation under control”

next

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 25 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The datamine reveals how to get some Legendary Pokémon in the Diamond and Pearl remakes

2 weeks ago

realme GT NEO 2 arrives in Italy! The mid-range that looks like a flagship. Date and details

2 weeks ago

Inon Zur’s celebratory concert for today, with a surprise on Starfield – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

TIM Magnificent Experimentation: info and cities covered with FTTH XGS-PON Fiber up to 10 Gbps – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button