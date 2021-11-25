Tech

Apple, super discounts for Black Friday: AirPods Pro -32%, Watch 7 419 ??, Maci mini and more!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

In collaboration with Amazon


Apple, super discounts for Black Friday: AirPods Pro -32%, Watch 7 419 ??, Maci mini and more!

Beware of these Apple offers on Amazon: the AirPods Pro 2021 return to 189 Euros, but also pay attention to AirPods Max, Mac Mini, Magic Mouse, Apple Watch and other interesting Apple devices

from Editorial board published , at 14:21 in the Apple channel

Apple

Here all the offers on SSDs, internal and external, memory cards and high capacity external hard drives!

HERE ALL THE LIGHTNING OFFERS

Super price for the new ones AirPods Pro 2021!

Even the iconic ones AirPods Max they are now on offer: they save almost 170 Euros.

The price is also excellent Apple Watch Series 6, with always-on Retina display 2.5 times brighter in daylight and S6 SiP chip is up to 20% faster than the Series 5 models chip. With slightly smaller case, but same price, it is very attractive too Apple Watch Series 7.

Also to be checked Apple Mac mini with Apple M1 Chip, super configuration for this price!

We close with Apple Magic Mouse, wireless and rechargeable with remarkable battery life.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

is the PS5 beta light and low quality index? “People are idiots,” says McDonald – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

it comes on with a chip and costs 800 euros including insurance

3 weeks ago

6 games will leave the catalog in mid-November 2021 – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

Yun Jin and Shenhe revealed by miHoYo, the first details – Nerd4.life

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button