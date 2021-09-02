Apple suspends filming of Emancipation with Will Smith over COVID-19 outbreak

The surge in cases triggered by the new Delta variant is also paralyzing the world of cinema, already harassed for more than a year of postponements and suspensions. Just two weeks after the start of shooting too Emancipation, the film about slavery by brand Apple starring Will Smith, is forced to suffer a setback due to an outbreak of COVID-19 that broke out on the set.

According to what is learned from Deadline, out of a hundred members of the crew only a small group of people would have tested positive for the detection of Sars-CoV-2. A limited number but still sufficient to trigger the alarm and call one filming will stop for five days starting today, 2 August.

Filming, originally scheduled in Georgia, has been moved to Louisiana after the introduction of the restrictive electoral law signed last March by the Republican governor. Brian Kemp. A legislation against which the President himself took sides Joe Biden, who considered it not dissimilar, for the backwardness and the iniquity of its principles, to read Jim Crow (the measures that helped create and maintain racial segregation after the abolition of slavery).