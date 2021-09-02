Apple suspends filming of Emancipation with Will Smith over COVID-19 outbreak

The surge in cases triggered by the new Delta variant is also paralyzing the world of cinema, already harassed for more than a year of postponements and suspensions. Just two weeks after the start of shooting too Emancipation, the film about slavery by brand Apple starring Will Smith, is forced to suffer a setback due to an outbreak of COVID-19 that broke out on the set.
According to what is learned from Deadline, out of a hundred members of the crew only a small group of people would have tested positive for the detection of Sars-CoV-2. A limited number but still sufficient to trigger the alarm and call one filming will stop for five days starting today, 2 August.
Filming, originally scheduled in Georgia, has been moved to Louisiana after the introduction of the restrictive electoral law signed last March by the Republican governor. Brian Kemp. A legislation against which the President himself took sides Joe Biden, who considered it not dissimilar, for the backwardness and the iniquity of its principles, to read Jim Crow (the measures that helped create and maintain racial segregation after the abolition of slavery).
Emancipation, directed by Antoine Fuqua and based on the screenplay by William N. Collage, is a film inspired by the true story of an African American slave (played by Will Smith), known as Gordon or “Whipped Peter“(Peter the frustrated) and portrayed from a famous, tragic photograph called” The Scourged Black “in which he shows his bare back lashed by whips. After being published in the magazine The Independent in 1863 and in Harper’s Weekly, the shot went around the world witnessing the atrocity of slavery and becoming the symbol of the abolitionist movement.
In the film, Peter, who has escaped from a plantation wearing the marks of the lashes that almost led to his death, embarks on a difficult journey north, where he will join the Union army.
THE STAR AGREEMENT
A year ago, when the film premiered at the Cannes Virtual Film Market, several production companies challenged each other with bids to win the project. Among the top names were Warner Bros, MGM, Lionsgate and Universal, in addition to the winner Apple. Always second Deadline, the Cupertino giant would have bought the world rights to the film for a value of 120 million dollars, signing what has been described as the “largest acquisition deal ever presented at a festival”.
The agreement should include the release of the film in theaters (the date is still unknown) and its subsequent global release on Apple TV +.