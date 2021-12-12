Apple suspends production of iPhones and iPads

Apple stopped producing iPhones and iPads for several days due to component shortages. According to Nikkei Asia sources, the problem occurred in early October, during China’s so-called Golden Week, when factories in Foxconn, Pegatron and other companies work 24 hours a day to meet demand.

Chip shortage: Apple stops too

A supply chain manager stated that this it had never happened before. Given the lack of components, the factories have decided to suspend the assembly of Apple devices, avoiding paying overtime to workers on holidays. The Cupertino-based company therefore missed its annual targets and lost several billion dollars. The problem was highlighted by Tim Cook in late October.

On average, Apple produces 200 million iPhones a year, but between September and October the number fell by 20% compared to plans, despite the “sacrifice” of iPads for the benefit of smartphones. The shared components have been moved to the iPhone 13, causing a 50% drop in tablet production.

An iPhone 13 Pro Max has over 2,000 components. The supply difficulties do not concern the main chips, such as the A15 Bionic SoC, RAM or 5G modem, but those considered “secondary”, such as the chips for power management and those for wireless connectivity (WiFi and Bluetooth). These components are present in many electronic devices, so Apple has not received the required quantities, despite its greater purchasing power.

Components that they cost a few cents they can slow down or prevent assembly and cause billions of dollars in losses. Many users hoping to find an iPhone or iPad under the tree will have to wait until mid-January. Fortunately in Italy you can still place your order and receive the gift before Christmas.