Apple, the iPhone 14 towards the single charging standard – Hi-tech

The iPhones 14 could, for the first time in history, adopt the USB-C charging port.

This was stated in a report by iDrop News, which has collected various rumors from a series of reliable sources, which provide precise information on the next generation of Apple smartphones. According to the most recent internal rumors, at least two of the four iPhone models planned for next September, the 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max, will be equipped with a standard type-c port, which will replace the proprietary lightning connector, the one currently fitted on iPhones. 13. Apple already uses such a recharge on the latest iPads. The decision would be a consequence both of the requests of the European Union, which in October had invited the hi-tech giants to conform to a single standard to meet the needs of consumers, and for purely technical issues. In fact, today’s lightning port would not allow data transmission speeds equal to those of usb-c, increasingly required to move large files between devices and to computers. A real need for iPhone users who take photos and videos in high quality (ProRes), storage-heavy formats. The transfer speed of a lightning connector is comparable to that of a USB 2.0 port, now outdated for technology. The Biden administration also said it was in favor of switching to the single connector for the main consumer technological devices.