Apple, three AMOLED displays for the AR / VR headset: here’s how they will work

According to new research by Display Supply Chain shared by Ross Young on Twitter Apple’s AR / VR headset will implement three different displays inside. The device should arrive by the end of 2022, although it should be emphasized that Apple has never talked about it despite having admitted to being interested in the category in the past.

According to the report, the configuration chosen by Apple could be characterized by two main micro OLED displays manufactured by Sony, plus a further additional AMOLED panel, the use of which is still not very clear today. It is likely that Apple wants to take advantage of the micro OLED panels to have a high pixel density in the central part of the vision, using instead the larger AMOLED panel to guarantee peripheral vision with an acceptable resolution.

Apple’s AR / VR headset will have three OLED displays

Sony recently showed a 4K display with a pixel density of 4000ppi specifically designed for virtual reality. Second Display Supply Chain Sony may have partnered with Apple to produce its headset, so it’s not unlikely that Apple may have chosen the same technology. It is clear that such an innovative solution in the panorama of virtual (or augmented) reality will arrive “at a great price”Young reiterated, and Apple’s AR / VR headset could cost thousands of dollars.

Earlier rumors pointed to a possible price around 3000 dollars, with the first iteration of the helmet that could appeal to professionals and developers who want to design new solutions in virtual, augmented or mixed reality. According to the latest indications from the network, Apple’s AR / VR viewer could make a first appearance during this year’s WWDC, the annual event for developers in which Apple unveils its software news (but not only). The viewer is expected to debut later this year, but to date there is no indication of the exact period.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!