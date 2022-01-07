Business

Apple, Tim Cook is paid 99 million (1,447 times that of an employee) – Corriere.it

Apple CEO Tim Cook received a salary of nearly $ 100 million, to be exact 98.7 million, in 2021, during which he celebrated ten years at the helm of Cupertino and propelled Apple to record profits. during the pandemic. The figure emerges from a document delivered by the company to the SEC, the authority that controls the market in the US. In 2021, the average salary for employees was $ 68,254. Cook’s salary is therefore 1,447 times that of an average employee of the company. Tim Cook’s base salary remained unchanged at $ 3 million and most of it tied to restricted stock valued at $ 82.3 million. In 2020, the salary was only 14.8 million. The salary in 2021 soared thanks to the awards obtained in shares of the company. Cook, whose salary stuck at $ 3 million, received $ 82.3 million in Apple stock awards, $ 12 million for meeting Apple’s goals, and $ 1.4 million for air travel.

The August prize

Last August Cook cashed in the tenth and final installment of the salary agreement he agreed on a decade ago, after taking over from Steve Jobs. The amount consists of approximately 5 million shares valued at approximately $ 750 million. Part of the payment is conditional on Apple’s stock yield over the past three years exceeding at least two-thirds of the companies in the S&P 500, a threshold the iPhone maker has largely exceeded. On the contrary. Just in recent days, Apple has reached a record capitalization, becoming the first and only company to reach three trillion dollars in value on the stock market.


