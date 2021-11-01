Apple, total goodbye to the 21.5-inch iMac with Intel processor

Even if the CEO of Intel does not give up on the idea of ​​having lost Apple, the truth is that the Cupertino house has been dancing more and more alone since it launched the transition of Macs to proprietary solutions based on ARM architecture. Not just the latest MacBook Pros, the distance with Intel becomes greater with the farewell to the 21.5-inch iMac, which has disappeared from the store and the site.

The desktop system of the Cupertino house was still available after the October 18 event, but according to what MacRumors reconstructed, it disappeared into thin air in recent days. Based on a 7th generation Intel Core i5 CPU 2.3 GHz dual-core, with 8 GB of RAM, a 256 GB SSD and integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 GPU, the system was indeed dated and its departure is certainly not a scandal (by the way cost $ 1099). Apple has confirmed the retirement of the product from physical stores and online, although it remains purchasable as a refurbished product.

Read also: Intel, the ‘peace’ with Apple could pass from production

The iMac range still includes Intel CPU-based models Generation 10 up to 10-core Core i9 with the 27 inches. Apple had already cut the 21.5-inch iMac with 512GB and 1TB storage from its list last March: l‘current offer therefore starts from 24 inches introduced in April with M1 chips and a wide variety of colors (our test here).