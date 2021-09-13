Apple TV + 2021, streaming movies and series to watch. Next exits

Apple TV + has TV series and movies for everyone to watch. Here’s what Apple’s TV channel has to offer for the fall.

Apple TV plus from September and for the fall it offers a series of contents suitable for the whole family, starting from the series with Jennifer Aniston to get to the contents for children. Below are the trailers and the calendar of upcoming releases.

The Morning Show

Season two of the Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice winning series, “The Morning Show,” starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, unveils the workplace power dynamics of the television network UBA. These are the episodes and will be broadcast on Fridays starting September 17th.

The Velvet Underground

Will come out on October 15 simultaneously on Apple plus and in cinemas the documentary film on the American rock group that changed the world of music. Directed by director Todd Haynes, the docu-film tells through in-depth interviews and never-before-seen shows how this musical group has become a cultural reference.

Swagger

Born from an idea of ​​the NBA star Kevin Durant, Swagger is the first season of the series dedicated to the world of youth basketball on and off the court. The story is about the players, their families and the coaches walking the fine line between dreams and ambition, opportunism and corruption. Off the pitch, the show reveals what it means to grow up in the United States. Outgoing on October 29 worldwide

Apple Plus TV series for children

As for the new content for children, Apple’s TV streaming starts next October 8 with the animated series: Get Rolling With Otis inspired by books and always dedicated to Otis as well as a tractor protagonist of the series.



On October 15th it will arrive on the streaming platform Puppy Pluce. The TV series (based on a series of books) tells the story of two brothers who share a love for dogs.

These for now are the new releases that you find on the Apple TV streaming platform + Apple’s pay TV channel.

