Apple TV +: a documentary on the career of Selena Gomez is coming soon

Apple TV+ is one of the streaming services that bets heavily on original documentaries, if for the moment Apple has mainly invested in documentaries on animals and the planet, but the service also offers documentaries on the careers of our artists and sportsmen. favourites. In a continuity on this strategy, Apple will soon offer an unpublished documentary on the career and life of Selena Gomez.

Apple TV+ x Selena Gomez

My Mind and Me, a new documentary about singer and actress Selena Gomez, will soon air on Apple TV+. The official release date was not disclosedbut the Cupertino company recently obtained the exclusive broadcast rights for the program.



Alec Keshishian will direct the original Apple film Selena Gomez: My Mind and Mewhich will explore the career of the artist, but also the difficult path she went through due to recurrent health problems.

After the February 2021 release of Billie Eilish’s documentary, The World Is A Little Blurry, the production studios Lighthouse and Interscope Film will be at the controls of the documentary of Selena Gomez. This is the second project that has been commissioned by Apple for its streaming service.