Apple TV+ announces documentary about Selena Gomez

Apple TV+ announces that it has obtained the rights for the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. As the title suggests, the program focuses on singer and actress Selena Gomez.

After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieved major stardom. But just as she hits a new high, an unexpected turn drags her into darkness. This unique, raw and intimate documentary traces his six-year journey towards a new horizon.

As a singer, Selena Gomez has sold over 210 million singles worldwide and racked up over 45 billion streams of her music. This year she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the series Only Murders in the Buildingin which she stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Alek Keshishian is in charge of the production of the documentary. Also, this is Apple TV+’s second collaboration with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films, following their collaboration on the documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

There is currently no release date for Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me on Apple TV+.