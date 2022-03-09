Apple TV+ announces its movies with prestigious figures like Ryan Reynolds, Ewan McGregor, Henry Cavill and many more

Ewan McGregor, Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Dakota Johnson, Octavia Spencer or Zac Efron are just some of the stars that we will see in the next Apple TV + movies.

The streaming market is becoming increasingly competitive. And it is that We are not talking by chance about “streaming war” when talking about how more and more companies are betting on this type of platform.

Naturally, Apple jumped on the streaming technology bandwagon with Apple TV+a platform that has given us fantastic series like Ted Lasso or The Morning Show.

But cinema also plays a major role in streaming strategy, and Apple is well aware of this. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the change that had already been taking place for a few years, causing many production companies to focus part of their films on this market.

Does that mean they are worse movies? Absolutely. And what better example than the punch on the table that Apple TV + has hit in the presentation of its next feature films.

Apple’s streaming service will expand its catalog of original movies with films starring and directed by real celebrities.

This summer, for example, we have Cha Cha Real Smooththe winner of the audience award (in the drama category) at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. It will premiere on Apple TV + on June 17.

On August 5thApple will offer a family adventure with the animated film lucky, about the unluckiest girl in the world. We will have the voices of Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger, and Adelynn Spoon.

Autumn will bring the documentary of one of the great artists of the 20th century; Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong. If you are a jazz lover, you should not miss it.

Raymond & Ray will join Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke like two brothers who have lived in the shadow of a horrible father.

Zac Efron and Russell Crowe get more beer from never in the dramedy with the title that evokes the phrase that we always want to hear from our friends; ‘I take care of the beer‘.

The tape is based on the story by John “Chickie” Donohue, who left New York in the late 1960s to find his friends and go out for beer with them. Unfortunately for him, his friends were stationed in Vietnam.

What is Apple TV Plus, how it works and everything you need to know

The documentary The Sound of 007 will serve to celebrate the 60 years of the James Bond sagawhich premiered its 25th film last year.

Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer and Ryan Reynolds they turn christmassy in the spirit of christmasthe Musical Adapting A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.

Before the end of the year we will also have Towards Freedom, with Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith addressing the always thorny issue of slavery.

But the thing does not end here, because Apple Original Films will continue to grow in the coming years with ribbons like Killers of the Flower Moonfrom Martin Scorsese or Argyvillefrom Matthew Vaughn.

Fast-paced thrillers await us like Sharper, with Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan or “playful” movies like Tetris, with Taron Egerton diving into the origin of one of the most famous video games in history.

History lovers will have a date on Apple TV + when it arrives Napoleon, the ambitious film by Ridley Scott about the French leader, whom he will play joaquin phoenix.

‘Number One on the Call Sheet‘ will be a diptych of documentaries celebrating the best black actors and actresses in Hollywood.

Upcoming movies from Apple Original Films ( 9 images)

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas will star in Ghostedan action romance in which both stars will demonstrate the tables they have in the genre.

Skydance Animation to release Spellboundan animated film about a young woman who will try to remove the spell that has divided her kingdom in two.

Other projects on the horizon for Apple Original Films are Bad Blood, with Jennifer Lawrence, Birdie with Scarlett Johansson, Snow Blind, with Jake Gyllenhaal or Dolly, with Florence Pugh.

It is clear that Apple is throwing all the meat on the grill so that its streaming service can compete face to face with the big players in the market.

What do you think of the catalog of movies that Apple TV + is preparing? Which one catches your attention the most?