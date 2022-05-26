Apple TV announces the return of its British series ‘Trying’ for July

Apple TV+ unveiled a first look and premiere date for season three of the beloved comedy series tryingwhich will make its worldwide debut exclusively with the first episode on Friday, July 22, 2022 with new episodes every Friday until September 9, 2022.

After a dramatic season two finale, the eight-episode third season opens with Nikki (BAFTA nominee Esther Smith) and Jason (SAG nominee Rafe Spall) waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to control them, which turns out to be more complicated than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the deep end of parenthood, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate through the ups and downs of parenting, while holding on to their children and their sanity.

In addition to Smith and Spall, the cast for season three includes Eden Togwell (as ‘Princess’), Mickey McAnulty (as ‘Tyler’), Oliver Chris (as ‘Freddy’), Sian Brooke (as ‘Karen’), Darren Boyd. (as ‘Scott’) and Robyn Cara (as ‘Jen’).