Apple TV + arrives on Panasonic TVs: compatible models back until 2017

Panasonic in this period he is working a lot behind the scenes for theupdate your TVs and there is no shortage of good news, even for those who have a television from a few years ago. In September, the app to enjoy Disney + content finally landed on the TVs of the Japanese manufacturer. The update had been completed in recent days by also enabling Dolby Atmos support within Disney +.

Now also Apple TV + is added to apps that Panasonic TV owners can find inside the interface My Home Screen. As happened for Disney +, the compatible models are all Panasonic 4K TVs with My Home Screen operating system with EZ, EX, FZ, FX, GZ, GX, HZ, HX, JZ, JX prefix. We are therefore talking about even dated models, up to the 2017 series.

Apple TV + the subscription video streaming service created by Apple with entirely new content created by the best talents in cinema and TV and offers a rich programming of critically-awarded original films and series. Apple original productions streamed on Apple TV + include series such as “Ted Lasso,” starring and produced by Jason Sudeikis; “The Morning Show,” starring and produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon; the film “Finch” with Tom Hanks, and new series such as “The Shrink Next Door”, starring and produced by Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, and “Dr. Brain, ”the first Korean-language original series, directed by visionary director Kim Jee-Woon.

