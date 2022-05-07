Apple TV+ delays release of Will Smith’s latest movie

La Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at the last Oscars gala continues to have repercussions, has included the cancellation or postponement of some projects.

One of them is Emancipation, directed by Antoine Fuqua, which was scheduled to arrive on the Apple TV Plus platform in the second half of 2022, however, those in charge of the tape would have reached the decision to delay the launch for a longer time.

Emancipation tells the story of a slave who escapes from a plantationand was running as one of the big bets for the next awards season.

A source claims that Smith’s film will not arrive on the estimated date; that there have been discussions to try to have it released earlier, but these have not prospered.

However, it is inevitable to think of this delay as another consequence of the attack on Rock, with Apple waiting for the waters to calm down to release a new Smith movie to your audience.

Although, the truth is that, around this project there have been several setbacks that would also justify its delay. Like, for example, how long it’s been shooting due to a COVID hiatus, the effects of Hurricane Ida, and the fact that production moved from Georgia to Louisiana when it had already started, in protest of the restriction. vote that Republicans are after in this state.

It should be noted that Emancipation was on the agenda of the most ambitious Apple TV projects to be part of the next awards season. Now, the company is eyeing other projects to stay in the awards race like Cha Cha Real Smooth, with Dakota Johnson, which opens in June.