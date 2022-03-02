Apple TV+ greenlights the “Metropolis” series from the creator of ‘Mr. Robot’

Anyone who has attended any kind of film history or has dared to break the mental and generational barrier of black and white, will know that “Metropolis” is one of the most influential titles in the history of the seventh art. The film directed by Fritz Lang from the libretto by his wife, Thea von Harbou, which had been based on his own novel, was released in 1927, becoming one of the greatest exponents of German expressionist cinema and a pioneering science fiction experiment. Almost a hundred years later, Apple TV + will pick up that legacy in a series.

“Metropolis”

The streaming platform has commissioned a fiction inspired by that film, whose essence will be reformulated by Sam Esmail, one of the most sought-after television creatives in Hollywood. Esmail is primarily known for being the creator of ‘Mr. Robot ‘, the project with which he broke down the doors of the industry, and since then has given us other bets to consider, such as’ Homecoming ‘and’ Briarpatch ‘.

Esmail’s involvement in ‘Metropolis’ will be total, since, far from just supervising as an executive producer, he will direct and write all the episodes. In addition, he will serve as showrunner for the series, which he produces with Universal Content Productions, the company with which he has a development agreement. At the moment, neither the cast nor the focus of the project have been revealed, which will seek to invoke the portentous aesthetics and political conflicts of the original work.

scandals and stars

While developing ‘Metropolis’, Esmail will experience the premiere of his two new productions. The first to arrive will be ‘Gaslit’, which from April 24 will remember the Watergate case from a different perspective, immortalized by Julia Roberts and an unrecognizable Sean Penn for Starz. Later, on a date to be specified, Peacock to release ‘Angelyne’the miniseries in which Emmy Rossum plays an enigmatic celebrity.