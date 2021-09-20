Apple TV +: here is the video with all the most anticipated news of the year

Apple recently unveiled a new trailer showing a highly anticipated lineup of series and movies Apple Original which will soon make their global debut on Apple TV +. The teaser allows viewers to give some careful looks at some of the most anticipated productions including Foundation, The Problem with Jon Stewart, Swagger, Finch, The Shrink Next Door, Invasion, Swan Song, Acapulco and more.

Apple TV +: the trailer and all the highly anticipated productions

Customers around the world will be amazed with the knowledge that they can expect new series and original films to premiere on Apple TV + throughout the fall, starting with the second season premiere of The Morning Show arrived on September 17.

Here are all the most important productions:

The Morning Show : Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back for the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series, which premiered on September 17.

: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back for the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series, which premiered on September 17. Foundation : This highly anticipated series will premiere on September 24 with the first two episodes. It will be the first screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic and eponymous series of novels (which you can find on Amazon).

: This highly anticipated series will premiere on September 24 with the first two episodes. It will be the first screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic and eponymous series of novels (which you can find on Amazon). The Problem with Jon Stewart : The new current affairs series from acclaimed presenter, writer, producer, director and lawyer Jon Stewart will debut on September 30th.

: The new current affairs series from acclaimed presenter, writer, producer, director and lawyer Jon Stewart will debut on September 30th. The Velvet Underground : a new documentary by Oscar-nominated director Todd Haynes will be released on October 15.

: a new documentary by Oscar-nominated director Todd Haynes will be released on October 15. Invasion : David Weil’s Oscar-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated sci-fi drama series premieres October 22.

: David Weil’s Oscar-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated sci-fi drama series premieres October 22. Swagger: A new basketball-themed drama series inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s youth basketball experiences by writer, director and executive producer Reggie Rock Bythewood makes its global debut on October 29.

A new basketball-themed drama series inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s youth basketball experiences by writer, director and executive producer Reggie Rock Bythewood makes its global debut on October 29. Finch : In the wake of the Apple Original Film Greyhound blockbuster, Tom Hanks’ latest film will be released worldwide on November 5.

: In the wake of the Apple Original Film Greyhound blockbuster, Tom Hanks’ latest film will be released worldwide on November 5. Dickinson : The third and final season of creator Alena Smith’s Peabody Award-winning series, starring and executive producing Hailee Steinfeld, debuts November 5.

: The third and final season of creator Alena Smith’s Peabody Award-winning series, starring and executive producing Hailee Steinfeld, debuts November 5. The Shrink Next Door : A new dark comedy series starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, with its executive producers, will launch worldwide on November 12th.

: A new dark comedy series starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, with its executive producers, will launch worldwide on November 12th. Swan Song: The highly anticipated Apple Original Film starring and produced by Mahershala Ali will debut in theaters and around the world on Apple TV + on Friday, December 17.

All of these titles, and more, will premiere worldwide on Apple TV + along with compelling drama and comedy series, innovative films, documentaries, and entertainment for children and families.

Recall that Apple TV + is available for viewing on all preferred platforms where the application can be downloaded. Following its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV + became the first fully original streaming service to launch worldwide, previewing numerous original hits and received awards faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been awarded 143 wins and 517 nominations.