Apple TV + is becoming more and more popular

Many think that Apple TV Plus is the most popular streaming service in the world. But recently, the Cupertino-based company told theInternational Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) that its streaming platform had less than 20 million subscribersthe. This allowed the company to pay lower rates than much more noble rivals (Disney +, Netflix and Amazon prime Video).

The fact is, Apple has never announced the exact subscriber numbers for its streaming network. But since its launch in November 2019, the service is progressing and becoming more and more popular. On the other hand, the information mentioned above should be in line with reality. We mean Apple TV Plus has fewer original shows than streaming rivals like Netflix. For example, the latter reached the threshold of 209 million subscribers in August of this year. In July, when it announced its third quarter financial results, the company said it had net income of $ 21.7 billion on revenue of $ 81.43 billion.

“Workers on some ‘new media’ streaming projects are paid less, even on productions with budgets that rival or exceed those of traditionally released blockbusters“, according to IATSE. While this source did not mention any streaming platforms, a spokesperson told CNBC that the Cupertino OEM said there were fewer than 20 million subscribers in the United States and Canada alone as of July 1.

In fact, Apple TV + is no ordinary streaming service. Invest in both high-budget and “normal” shows. Among his major projects, we can mention The Morning Show, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. This show costs Apple $ 15 million per episode.

Another interesting project is Ted Lasso, a funny comedy about an American who coaches an English football team. Last week, he received awards for Best Comedy, Best Actor and several Emmys. Many writers on the aforementioned show have already signed profitable contracts for the third season.

Well, the numbers above show that the American giant’s platform has all the credentials to compete with rivals such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and others. Also, unlike many similar services, it is completely ad-free. Create original shows and movies with the Apple Originals program. But we must also point out that these do not have the same popularity as their rivals.