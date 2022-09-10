Apple TV+ is preparing a new documentary on Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is world famous as a famous singer. But before putting her voice in the recording studios, the American diva made a name for herself in the world of cinema.

Credit – Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

An atypical, but brilliant journey that Apple Original Films will retrace very soon in a documentary film in which she will probably play the main role. According to the description of the project, the future documentary will tell about the beginnings of the star, as well as his greatest successes in the cinema and in the cinema. The film intends to bring out the known and unknown aspects of Selena Gomez’s private life. Which should surely delight fans of the artist.

Selena Gomez presents Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

The documentary is titled Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. It therefore focuses on the artist and first recounts the way in which she gradually reached the heights. Only, after a dazzling ascent, an unforeseen turn will lead him into darkness. The documentary, both authentic and intimate, therefore recounts his six-year journey towards a new light.

Selena has not failed to show her enthusiasm for the project through social media. She recently posted on her Instagram page this: “I want to hear some of my story… My Mind & Me is coming soon to @AppleTvPlus”. She accompanied her post with a preview of the documentary to give fans a taste.

The film is entirely written and directed by filmmaker Alek Keshishian. The latter is the author of the emblematic and much appreciated documentary entitled Madonna: Truth or Dare. It marks the second collaboration between Apple, Lighthouse Management +Media and Interscope Films. The two entities had worked together on Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. The release date of the documentary on the life of Selena Gomez is still unknown at this time.

Selena Gomez, a multi-talented actress

The American artist began in the cinema in series for children. This allowed him to become famous among young audiences.

Indeed, she made her debut at the age of seven in Barney & Friends before playing Alex Russo in The Wizards of Waverly Place. Later, she plays in several films or TV movies like spring breakers, Getaway and even The Fundamentals of Caring.

Between two filming sessions, the actress spent her free time launching her singing career. After her remarkable debut with her group Selena Gomez and The Scene, with which she released three albums, she embarked on a solo career. Her albums broke several records in the US Billboard 200 ranking. According to Billboard, she would have sold more than seven million albums and twenty-two million singles.

And when she is not singing, Selena Gomez takes care of the production of cinematographic works. Lately, she collaborated with Martin Short and Steve Martin on the production of the television series Only Murders in the Building. She also received an Emmy Award nomination as executive producer of the series.

Credit: Moviweb