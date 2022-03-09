Apple TV+ Movie “Cha Cha Real Smooth” with Dakota Johnson Premieres July 17

Apple Got The Rights To “Cha Cha Real Smooth” For $15 Million!

Popular actress Dakota Johnson will make her Apple TV debut on July 17 with “Cha Cha Real Smooth”. Before its premiere, the film already has the guarantee of having been winner of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival America’s Dramatic Audience Award.

The movie is next to CODA, one of the highest paid at the Sundance Virtual Film Festivalthanks to Apple’s investment, which has made this event one of its favorite places to get movie gems.

In “Cha Cha Real Smooth” the writer and director Cooper Raiff also plays a recent college graduate stuck back home with his family. and working as a party entertainer for bar and bat mitzvahs, strikes up a unique friendship with a young mother, played by Dakota Johnsonand her teenage daughter.

Since its launch in 2019, the sums paid by Apple TV + to get movie rights or to co-produce them have not been indifferent. And it is that some of them, like the Will Smith film, “Emancipation”, have exceeded 100 million dollars of investment.

Unlike many recent Apple film deals other than “Greyhound,” the purchase was a $15 million acquisition of a full-length movie, rather than a production or development deal. but still it is unknown if the deal includes any theatrical releases before broadcast.

What’s new this summer?

At the beginning of this 2022 Apple shared a list of premieres that extends even until December of this year. However, the company also usually publishes the dates of some of its content before its premiere. While we wait for more announcements, so far only confirmed:

A documentary produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin about the career and life of the late Sidney Poitier.

“Luck,” a new animated film from Skydance Animation about the unluckiest girl in the world is coming August 5, starring Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn.

Throughout the year Apple TV + has already announced premieres, partnerships and projects that make the platform’s potential clear. Unlike other services, Apple still offers a limited catalog, full of proposals from different genres with great technical quality and familiar faces from the world of television and without taking risks with different stories.

The third season of Ted Lasso begins filming, and it could be the last

