Apple TV + on SKY Q, the surprise announcement that will make users happy: the details

A press release from the past few hours announces the future entry of Apple TV + on SKY Q. Here are the main details

SKY holds out his hand to Apple for a patnership set to innovate the content portfolio of SKY Q and the most recent Glass. The two companies have in fact entered into a multi-year agreement that will allow the prima to be able to bring all the films and TV series of Apple TV + inside the satellite set-top box, already embellished with multiple external contents, such as Disney +, Netflix and Prime Video from Amazon.

The marriage between the two brands will obviously also extend to Italy, although official dates are still missing: we only know that the arrival of Apple TV + on SKY Q is expected in our territory over the next few months and will also extend to the benefit of the SKY smart TV with Dolby Vision and Atmos soundbar, debuting in Italy next year.

READ ALSO >>>TIM, that’s when the switch off of 3G could start: all the operator’s moves

Loading... Advertisements

Apple TV + on SKY Q also in Italy: news in the coming months

The news is destined to have a positive impact on the part of subscribers, who will thus be able to watch all the award-winning productions of Apple, including the very lucky one Ted Lasso And Oscar Gary Oldman and future content already in the pipeline, such as the announced thriller led by director Jon Watts which will see actors Brad Pitt and George Clooney re-engage together.

Satisfied Dana Strong, Group Chief Executive of SKY, who expressed himself thus on the sidelines of the formalization of the arrival of Apple TV + on SKY Q and SKY Glass: “our subscribers will enjoy phenomenal productions – said the manager – to be exploited together with our award-winning Sky Originals and the best content and apps of our partners“.

READ ALSO >>>Samsung is all about displays: the Galaxy S22 promises to be spectacular

The next few weeks will certainly be decisive to put a definitive exclamation point with respect to today’s announcement. At the time of launch, there will be no special operations by subscribers, as Apple TV + will be automatically included by the same broadcaster.