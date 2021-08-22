Apple TV Plus: from Jennifer Lawrence to Vince Vaughn, the latest rumors

In the last few hours, a series of rumors have emerged about Apple’s next moves for its streaming service TV Plus. Some are confirmed, others are awaiting developments, still others are just hypotheses for the moment, and concern Jennifer Lawrence disputed between Apple and Netflix, Bill Lawrence working on a TV series with Vince Vaughn and Briana Middleton who joins the cast of the film Sharper. Let’s find out all the details.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE DISPUTE BETWEEN APPLE AND NETFLIX

Variety reports that the two giants are desperately trying to grab the next film by Paolo Sorrentino starring Jennifer Lawrence. It will tell the story of Sue Mengers, a legendary Hollywood agent between the 60s and 80s for her relentless pursuit of the best contracts for her clients. Her portfolio has included the likes of Michael Caine, Cher, Brian De Palma, Gene Hackman, Steve McQueen, Barbra Streisand (who was also his bridesmaid at the wedding) and Burt Reynolds. According to rumors, the offers have already exceeded 80 million dollars; it is not clear who is winning. However, it is worth noting that both Lawrence and Sorrentino are about to release their new projects on Netflix – the first with the film called Don’t Loop Up, a sci-fi / black comedy, in which he will co-star with Leonardo DiCaprio. and will lead a super cast (Meryl Streep, Cate Blacnhett, Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill) on a mission to rescue humanity from an impending asteroid impact. Sorrentino, on the other hand, is working on The Hand of God, a film that will be shot in Naples and which could somehow contain references to Maradona.

APPLE ORDER BAD MONKEY TO BILL LAWRENCE

Loading... Advertisements

Bill Lawrence he has already done two home runs in his career: how creator of Scrubs and as executive producer of Ted Lasso, two hugely successful television series. The screenwriter will soon engage in a role far from the comedy that is his trademark: Apple TV Plus has in fact ordered the production of a TV series called Bad Monkey, inspired by the 2013 novel of the same name. Vince Vaughn starring as Andrew Yancy, a former detective who ends up involved in a possible murder case when a group of tourists finds a severed arm. The first season will consist of 10 episodes.

BRIANA MIDDLETON JOINS THE SHARPER CAST