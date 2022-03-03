Apple TV Plus prepares adaptation of Metropolis with Sam Esmail

DPA

metropolisthe 1927 silent film and science fiction classic directed by Fritz LangIt will become a television series. Service streaming of the manzanita, Apple TV Plus, announced the start-up of this ambitious project that will be headed by Sam Esmail, creator of ‘Mr. Robot’.

As reported The Hollywood Reporter, Esmail will write and direct all the episodes of this series based on the historic 1927 Fritz Lang film, that stood out for its pioneering visual effects, its transgressive elaborate set designs and its expressionist cinematographic style.

The film, with a script signed by Thea von Harbou, presents a dystopian futuristic world ruled by a wealthy elite who exploit workers who live in precarious conditions confined in an underground ghetto.

Metropolis It is the latest title added to the already long list of projects that it accumulates Email. The filmmaker and screenwriter is executive producer of the series Gaslit for Starz and Angelyne for Peacock and horror movie The Resort.

It is also developing a reboot of Battlestar Galactica for Peacock and writes and directs the feature film Leave the World Behind for Netflixa film based on a novel by Rumaan Alam that will star Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke.

