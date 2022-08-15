Apple TV Plus renews ‘Physical’ for its third season

Immediately after the end of its second season, Apple TV + announced the renewal of the third season of Physicalhis hit half-hour comedy-drama starring and produced by Rose Byrne and coming from creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman.

Annie Weisman, creator and showrunner, commented:

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila’s story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne and the rest of our amazing cast, writers and crew. Rose’s breathtaking, hilarious, and gritty performance is the star that guides us on our show’s journey of personal empowerment and transformation set in 1980s Southern California in all its synth-pop, suntan, and spandex glory. . The feedback we have received from audiences who continue to discover and feel embraced by “Physical” is the most rewarding experience of my career and I am so grateful to our team at Apple and Tomorrow Studios for making this dream a reality.”

Since its worldwide debut on Apple TV+, Physical has been widely acclaimed by audiences and critics alike, as well as garnering praise for the performances of its cast led by the “perfect cast” and the “masterful” Rose Byrne, and season two newcomer Murray Bartlett. , Emmy Award nominee and Critics Choice Award winner, who starred opposite Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel and Paul Sparks.