Apple TV Plus: the list of new releases on the platform this 2022 and beyond

After scoring historic wins at the 2022 SAG Awards for “CODA,” Apple on Tuesday unveiled a look at its burgeoning and highly anticipated slate of Apple Original Films set to be released globally in theaters and on Apple TV+ during the next year.

In 2022, Apple will release new films from today’s most recognized and award-winning stars and storytellers, including Alfonso Cuarón, Antoine Fuqua, dakota johnsonOprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Ryan ReynoldsWillFerrell, octavia spencerBill Murray, Russell Crowe and many more.

“Cha Cha Real Smooth,” winner of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival’s US Audience Award for Drama, will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on June 17. Starring Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson, it tells the story of a recent college graduate who strikes up a unique friendship with a young mother.

Other original movies Manzana debuting soon include a documentary produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin about the career and life of the late Sidney Poitier; and “Luck,” a new animated film about the unluckiest girl in the world, starring Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon, which opens on August 5.

More documentaries and movies

Between September and December, Apple TV+ will also expand its offerings with the documentary “Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong,” a definitive look at the life and legacy of the master musician as the founding father of jazz.

In the same season, the film will be released “Raymond & Ray“, which follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray (played by Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father; and “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” a new comedy-drama starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe.

In October, the documentary feature film “The Sound of 007“to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film series. And it’s scheduled for December”Spirited“, the modern musical interpretation of the classic Charles Dickens Christmas story that will be starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

Before the end of 2022, Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith’s highly anticipated new film “Emancipation,” which tells the triumphant story of a man who escapes slavery, will premiere on Apple TV+.

The new from Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, a spy thriller and other titles

A long-awaited premiere AppleTV+ It’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” by Martin Scorsese. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow and more, the highly anticipated film follows the serial murder of members of the oil-rich Osage nation, a series of brutal crimes that came to be known as the kingship. of terror.

Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming spy thriller “Argylle,” with a cast including Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa and Ariana DeBose with John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson , will be added to Apple’s growing list, as will “Sharper,” a suspenseful thriller set in New York City and starring Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton and John Lithgow.

“Tetris” starring Taron Egerton, is another title pending release. And also “Kitbag”, the new project that will reunite director Ridley Scott with Joaquin Phoenix, who will play the military leader and French emperor alongside Vanessa Kirby as Josephine.

Other productions added to AppleTV+: the documentary “Number One on the Call Sheet”; the tape “Ghosted”, with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas; “Spellbound”; “The Beanie Bubble”; Adam McKay’s “Bad Blood,” with a cast led by Jennifer Lawrence; the film “Bride”, produced by and starring Scarlett Johansson; “Snow Blind,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal”; “Dolly,” a feature film with Florence Pugh; an Audrey Hepburn biopic; and a George Clooney/Brad Pitt thriller, written and directed by Jon Watts, about two lonely repairmen who are assigned to the same job.

